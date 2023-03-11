New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A Delhi Transport Corporation bus caught fire on Saturday in the national capital's Britannia Chowk area, officials said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire officials said.

The fire was doused by 5 pm and no one was injured in the incident, they said.

