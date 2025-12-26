New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): As part of its continued efforts to combat air pollution and ensure strict compliance with emission norms, the Delhi Transport Department has intensified enforcement actions across the city.

According to the release, approximately 28 goods-carrying buses, including interstate vehicles, were impounded, and approximately 100 buses have been impounded this month to date for violations of pollution norms.

Also Read | Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on December 27 as Students Get Year-End Long Weekend; Check State-Wise List.

In the last 24 hours, enforcement agencies carried out extensive checks across Delhi. During this period, 4,927 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 2,390 challans by Delhi Traffic Police (PUCC), 285 challans by Transport Enforcement (PUCC), and 1,114 challans through ANPR cameras.

Additionally, 11 vehicles were penalised for GRAP violations by the Transport Department, while 170 GRAP-related challans were issued by Delhi Traffic Police. A total of 238 vehicles were returned after compliance.

Also Read | KVS NVS Recruitment Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out for Tier 1 Exam at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know How to Download.

The Transport Department has also taken stringent action against erring Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres. So far, 28 PUC centres have been suspended, two centres have been cancelled, and action has been initiated against two more centres.

In an alleged malpractice case, a police complaint has been filed against a PUC centre at Gokulpuri Police Station for issuing forged PUCCs.

Reinforcing the government's citizen-centric approach, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister for Transport, Government of NCT of Delhi, has instructed senior transport department officials to visit PUC centres across the city personally.

Officials have been directed to ensure that vehicle owners are not inconvenienced in obtaining PUC certificates and to report any irregularities or deficiencies directly to the Minister for immediate corrective action.

"Our fight against pollution requires both strict enforcement and citizen convenience. While action against polluting vehicles will continue without compromise, I have directed senior officials to personally inspect PUC centres to ensure that people face no difficulty in obtaining certificates. Any irregularity found will be dealt with strictly. Clean air for Delhi and transparent, hassle-free services for citizens remain our top priorities," said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

To curb the menace of forged PUCCs issued by out-of-state vehicles, the Delhi Transport Department has also urged the Transport Commissioners of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take strict action against violators operating in their jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, intensive enforcement drives were conducted at key congestion and entry points, including Kashmiri Gate, Geeta Colony, and Mori Gate, targeting goods vehicles and high-emission offenders.

The Transport Department reiterated that enforcement drives, vehicle checks, and monitoring under GRAP norms will continue rigorously in coordination with Delhi Traffic Police, ensuring both environmental protection and public convenience, as the government remains committed to delivering clean air and transparent, accountable services for the people of Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)