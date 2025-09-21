New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): In a significant operation, the Delhi Police's Operations Cell in the South West District has detained two illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

The detained individuals identified as Shishir Hubert Rozario, 35, from Village Dhanun in District Ghazipur, and Mohd. Tauhidur Rahman, 33, from Village Khondokar Para in District Cox Bazar.

Following the necessary formalities, a fresh deportation process has been initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi.

According to the release, secret information was received by the team regarding some illegal Bangladeshi migrants seeking accommodation in Mahipalpur.

Acting swiftly on this input, the team approached the suspected individuals, asked for identification documents, and conducted a thorough enquiry.

Both illegal migrants failed to produce any valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India more than 11 years ago, and their visas had expired.

After thorough verification and enquiry, the necessary legal formalities were completed, leading to the initiation of their deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi.

On September 11, the Delhi team of Operations Cell on Thursday detained four illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including three women, from the Kapashera area.

The detained migrants have been identified as Farjana Akter, a resident of Dhaka; Nazma Begum, a resident of Jessore; Resma Aktar, a resident of Palpara; and Orko Khan, a resident of Kotwali Jessore.

According to police, information was received by Head Constable (HC) Sundar Singh regarding some illegal Bangladeshi female migrants roaming in the Kapashera area. Acting on this input, the team reached the spot, approached the suspected individuals, and asked for identification documents. During the enquiry, the four failed to produce valid documents.

On interrogation, the individuals admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India through the Bangaon border and Tripura state in 2017. Some of them had entered India on a visa but did not return after its expiry.

They further disclosed that they were seeking housekeeping jobs in Mumbai and Delhi but had failed to secure suitable employment. They were residing near Kapashera in Delhi and, on the day of their detention, and were looking for work.

During analysis of their mobile phones and social media accounts, the police team contacted their family members and obtained their Bangladeshi identity cards, including National ID cards. (ANI)

