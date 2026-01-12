New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Two hardened robbers were arrested by the South-West District team. The accused were previously involved in a total of 13 cases of theft, robbery, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Four looted bags (cash Rs. 1,12,000, one iPad and a pair of AirPods were recovered.

The PS Vasant Vihar, South-West District, team has arrested two hardened robbers, namely Mohd. Nadeem and Ravinder. Following their arrest, four bags containing Rs. 1,12,000 in cash, one iPad, one pair of AirPods, and the Honda Amaze car used in the offence were recovered.

On Saturday, at about 11:00 PM, the complainant parked his vehicle on Palam Marg, Vasant Vihar. His family members went inside a restaurant for dinner, while the complainant remained seated inside the vehicle and fell asleep. During this time, two unknown persons arrived in a car and parked it behind the complainant's vehicle.

One accused broke the rear windshield of the complainant's car, while the other overpowered the complainant and pushed him inside his own vehicle. The accused looted four bags containing Rs. 1,20,000 in cash, one iPad, and one pair of AirPods, and fled from the scene. Thereafter, the complainant made a PCR call.

On the complainant's statement, a case vide FIR No. 07/26 under Sections 309 and 3 (5) BNS was registered at PS Vasant Vihar, and an investigation was initiated.

To solve the case, a dedicated team of PS Vasant Vihar was constituted. Based on the offending vehicle's registration number and technical surveillance, raids were conducted in the Inderlok area of Delhi and nearby slum areas, where the teams arrested both hardened criminals. During their possession, the offending vehicle, along with looted cash of Rs. 1,12,000, an iPad, AirPods, and other articles, was recovered. (ANI)

