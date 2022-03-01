New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Two unidentified men allegedly robbed 14 mobile phones at gunpoint from a showroom in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday, police said.

The men, who had covered their faces, entered the showroom and threatened the shopkeeper at gunpoint, they said.

The shopkeeper alleged that the men tied his hands and legs, robbed the mobile phones and escaped on a scooter, police said.

"When our team reached the spot, we found that 14 mobile phones had been robbed by the two accused," said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

A case has been registered under IPC sections of robbery and efforts are being made to trace the accused, he said, adding that footage of CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the accused.

