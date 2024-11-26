New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Two sharpshooters were arrested after a brief encounter in the Mundka area of Delhi on Monday morning, according to Delhi Police.

The arrested duo allegedly belong to the 'Nandu gang' were arrested by Delhi Police.

Also Read | Trump Threatens Steep Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

According to the police, one of the shooters was injured after a brief encounter between the gang members and the police.

The shooter has been admitted to the hospital, Delhi police said.

Also Read | Udaipur Mewar Family Row: Stones Pelted As Clash Erupts Between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and His Cousin Lakshay Raj Singh's Supporters of the Royal Family Over Entry Into Udaipur Palace (Watch Videos).

The officials also recovered two illegal weapons from them.

Earlier, on November 12, the special cell of Delhi police arrested another member of the Nandu gang, who has allegedly played a key role in multiple shootings across the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)