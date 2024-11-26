Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 26 (ANI): A clash broke out on Monday night between two factions of the royal family of Udaipur, leading to stone pelting outside the City Palace.

BJP MLA from Rajsamand and newly crowned Maharana of Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, and his supporters camped outside the City Palace after they were stopped from entering the palace.

Also Read | West Bengal: Class 9 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Roof After Mother Scolds Her for Using Mobile Excessively in New Barrackpore.

The situation escalated into a standoff between Vishvaraj Singh Mewar and his cousin Dr Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar, along with their uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, at the gates of the City Palace. Vishvaraj Singh, who is the 77th Maharana of Mewar, was reportedly refused entry into the palace.

Following the refusal, the MLA's supporters began throwing stones and attempting to force their way into the palace. Those inside the palace retaliated, further escalating the situation.

Also Read | Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Israel Cabinet To Discuss Ceasefire Deal With Lebanon on November 26 After Netanyahu's 'In Principle' Approval, Says Report.

The row in the erstwhile royal family reportedly erupted after the coronation of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar as the 77th Maharana of Mewar.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)