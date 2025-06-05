New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): An inmate has been killed by two others, who were confined in Delhi's Saket court lockup with him, police said on Thursday.

According to the Delhi police, the inmate has been identified as Aman, and he was murdered inside the lockup. The police have also identified the accused as Jitender and Jaidev.

"An inmate, Aman, was killed by two other inmates, Jitender and Jaidev, inside the Saket Court lockup. Jitender and Aman had an old animosity due to an incident of assault that happened in 2024 when they both were outside the jail," Delhi police said.

The police said that both the accused had animosity with inmate Aman due to an incident of assault that happened in 2024 when they were both outside the jail.

The police said that the assault incident between the accused and the deceased inmate, who are undertrial prisoners, had clashed with each other, where the deceased had allegedly assaulted Jitendra and his brother with a knife.

"An incident of assault took place on June 5 in Kharja No. 5 of the Saket court lockup. One Aman was brought to the lockup to be produced before the court. At the time of the incident, a lot of undertrial prisoners, including the deceased Aman, were present inside the said Kharja. Two UTPs, Jitender and Jaidev, assaulted the victim," police said in a statement.

"Jitender and Aman had old animosity between them due to an incident of assault that happened in 2024 when they both were outside the jail. Aman allegedly assaulted Jitender and his brother with a knife in that incident," it added. (ANI)

