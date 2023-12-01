New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The University of Delhi convened its 1016th Academic Council meeting on Thursday, focusing on key proposals and approving a key proposal to implement dual degree scheme which will allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

Chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, the meeting delved into discussions on twinning, joint and dual degree schemes with reputed foreign institutions, as well as joining two academic degree programmes simultaneously and credit transfer as per NEP 2020.

All items on the agenda and supplementary agenda were discussed during this meeting held at the Council Hall of the University.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Vice Chancellor presented a detailed report on the university's various activities, including appointments and promotions.

During the meeting, Zero Hour preceded the agenda discussion, in which Council members discussed various issues, sharing their views and suggestions.

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh provided detailed information on admissions in the current academic session, noting that a total of 68,583 UG admissions, 11,196 PG admissions, and 784 PhD admissions.

He highlighted that 98 orphan students were admitted with full fee waivers under a special reservation scheme.

Along with this, a total of Rs 1,00,61,057 was distributed to 1009 students under the financial support system in the financial year 2022-2023.

At the beginning of the meeting, DU Registrar Dr Vikas Gupta placed the minutes of the previous meeting before the Academic Council for confirmation and presented the 'Action Taken Report' on the decisions taken in the 1015th meeting before the Academic Council.

During the meeting, some syllabi of different departments as per the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF-2022) were also approved.

For those students who have not studied Hindi till class 8th, an aptitude enhancement course called Hindi EL (proposed in Semesters I and II) under the Hindi Department was also approved.

Under the Department of Economics, the syllabus of three DSE papers titled Economic Thought of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (Semester III/V); Economy, State and Society (Semester III/V); and Production Relations and Globalisation (Semester IV/VI) was also approved to be started from the academic session 2022-2023 based on UGCF-2022.

During the AC meeting, the recommendations of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council meeting held on November 23 were also considered.

Herein, the eligibility criteria and admission process of the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), including eligibility criteria for UG and PG programmes under CUET (UG) 2024-25 for the academic session 2024-25, were presented.

Along with these, eligibility for B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering, B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering and B.Tech Electrical Engineering, BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons), and Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL) criteria for application and criteria to establish equivalence of CUET (UG) subjects with the subjects studied in class XII were also suggested.

The promotion guidelines for teachers of departments at the University of Delhi were also accepted with some modifications.

During the meeting, students opting for Generic Elective (GE) courses in Tamil, Telugu, and other MIL courses at Kamla Nehru College, Gargi College and Hansraj College to study the subjects not offered by the respective colleges were invited to the nearest cluster centre of the University.

Permission was also granted to study such languages by attending classes in colleges and departments.During this 1016th meeting of DU AC, Twinning, joint and dual degree schemes with reputed foreign institutions, as well as joining two academic degree programmes simultaneously and credit transfer as per NEP 2020, were also discussed.

A committee that was earlier constituted by DU to recommend modalities for implementation of these three matters had held its meetings in the last 11 months and presented its recommendations with detailed information regarding tie-ups with foreign institutions, joint and dual degrees and the issuance of two academic degrees simultaneously.

After discussion, the joining of two academic degree programmes simultaneously was approved, while the remaining items were kept for consideration in the next meeting.

While giving information during the AC meeting, Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Prof. Yogesh Singh, said that in the current academic session, 98 orphan students have been admitted under special reservation.

The Vice-Chancellor said that under this scheme, 3 students have been admitted to B.Tech., 17 to PG and 78 to UG.

It is noteworthy to mention that in its centenary year, DU made a provision for the reservation of seats for orphan children in all classes while providing free higher education to orphan children.

Under this scheme, one seat each has been reserved for orphan boys and girls in all classes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels in all colleges and departments of the university.

A provision has been made to completely waive tuition and hostel fees, etc., for the children admitted to these reserved seats.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor, while presenting the data regarding promotions in the colleges and departments of the university, said that a total of 6,115 promotions have been made, out of which 3,912 are assistant professors, 1,425 are associate professors, 691 Professors and 87 are senior Professors.

If we talk separately, a total of 5,837 promotions have taken place in colleges, out of which 3789 are assistant professors, 1392 are associate professors, and 656 are professors.

Along with this, a total of 278 promotions have been made in the departments of the university, out of which 123 are assistant professors, 33 are associate professors, 35 Professors and 87 are senior professors.

A total of 3441 teachers have been appointed in colleges and university departments, including 3374 assistant professors, 44 associate professors, 7 Professors and 16 principals and directors.

If we talk separately, out of these appointments, 3,161 assistant professors and 14 principals or directors have been appointed in colleges, whereas 213 assistant professors, 44 associate professors, 7 Professors and 2 directors (UCMS and ACBR) have been appointed in university departments.

Apart from these, a total of 1,279 recruitments and promotions of non-teaching staff were made, which included 659 MACP cases, 159 appointments and 463 promotions. (ANI)

