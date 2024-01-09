New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against five accused in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

ED charged Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, Qausar Imam Siddiqui, Zeeshan Haider and his partnership firm, Sky power.

Also Read | Candolim Horror: AI Company CEO Suchana Seth Allegedly Murders Four-Year-Old Son in Goa, Flees With His Body to Bengaluru: Arrested (Watch Videos).

Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal has listed the matter for cognizance on January 12, 2024.

ED has filed a charge sheet of more than 5000 pages, including a Prosecution complaint of 120 pages.

Also Read | India Plans New Airport for Both Military, Civilian Aircraft Operations in Lakshadweep’s Minicoy.

The judicial custody of all the accused has been extended until the next date. The court has listed the bail applications of three accused on January 11, 2024.

During an earlier hearing on custody of the accused, Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for Zeeshan Haider, argued that it is a frivolous case and there is no generation of the 'proceed of crime' out of schedule offence.

As per ED, this money laundering case pertains to the sale of land for Rs 13.40 crore. It is alleged that the transaction involved proceeds of crime. The agency has alleged that they have been arrested in a case involving the sale and purchase of property with ill-gotten money from Amanat Ullah Khan.

Counsel for ED had submitted that there is a diary of Qausar Imam Siddiqui in which there was an entry of Rs. 8 crores. It is alleged that Javed Imam got this property through a sale deed. He sold the property for Rs. 13.40 crore. Zeeshan paid money in cash to Javed Imam.

During the hearing on the custody of the accused, Advocate Nitesh Rana for Zeeshan Haider argued that there is an Agreement to Sell (ATS). Nine crore rupees have been paid through the banking channel. Rs. 4 crore is to be paid.

He had further argued that Zeeshan Haider had joined the investigation four times. The only allegation is that another ATS was recovered from him. He had submitted that Amanat Ullah Khan and Qausar Siddiqui are on bail. At the time, Qausar Imam Siddiqui was not arrested.

The LOC against Javed Imam Siddiqui was quashed on November 8 by the concerned court. Three days before the arrest, Rana had argued.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI without arresting MLA Amanat Ullah Khan who is the main accused, counsel argued. It was thereafter that an FIR was registered by the ACB, the counsel argued.

Advocate Manish Baidwan counsel for Daud Nasir had argued that he has no connection with Amanat Ullah Khan. ED found nothing from my premises during the search, the counsel argued. Javed Imam is an NRI and has lived in Dubai for the last 15 years. He came to India for heart treatment.

Advocate Arjun Kakkar counsel for Javed Imam Siddiqui had argued that the ED has interrogated Javed more than 15 times. He had submitted that Agreement to Sell (ATS) in 2021. CBI's FIR is from 2017. They arrested Javed just because the LOC against him was quashed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)