New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): As many as 1,941 central sector infrastructure projects worth Rs 41.50 lakh crore are currently under monitoring, with nearly half of the total cost already incurred, according to a release by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

The ministry said that "1,941 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a total revised cost of Rs 41.50 lakh crore, are being monitored," adding that "the cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stands at Rs 19.93 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 48.02 per cent of the revised project cost."

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Highlighting progress on the ground, the release noted that "777 projects (~40%)" have achieved over 80 per cent physical progress, while "261 (~13 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion," indicating that a significant portion of projects are nearing completion.

The Transport & Logistics sector continues to dominate infrastructure activity. "The Transport & Logistics sector... accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1428 projects), with revised estimates of Rs 22.66 lakh crore," the ministry said, underlining the focus on connectivity-led growth.

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Among ministries, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways leads in terms of project count. It "accounts for the highest number of projects, with 1120 projects (58 per cent)," while the Ministry of Railways "commands the largest share of total revised project cost at ₹8.37 lakh crore (20 per cent)".

The release further stated that the Energy sector holds a substantial share, with "26 per cent of aggregated revised cost (Rs 10.79 lakh crore) across 212 projects", reflecting continued investment in oil and gas, power, and energy infrastructure.

MoSPI also highlighted the role of its PAIMANA platform in project monitoring, stating that it enables "improved tracking, timely reviews, and data-driven decision-making across Ministries".

The data indicates a mix of projects at different stages, with "projects clustered at the initial (0-20 per cent) and advanced (81-100 per cent) stages", suggesting both a steady pipeline of new projects and a large number nearing completion. (ANI)

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