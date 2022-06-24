New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The national capital witnessed a dip in the new COVID-19 cases with 1,447 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Friday.

The city had recorded 1,934 new cases yesterday.

With this, the active cases in the city are reduced from 5,755 cases on Thursday to 5,507 today.

As many as 24,203 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 5.98 per cent, which was 8.10 per cent on Thursday.

According to the bulletin, 1,694 patients recovered from the disease during this period. The total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 18,97,091.

One COVID patient succumbed to the virus. The death toll stands at 26,243.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 29,577 beneficiaries were vaccinated during this period. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the city so far increase to 3,47,87,795.

Meanwhile, India has reported a significant spike in the cases of coronavirus infection as it reported 17,336 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours as compared to the 13,313 total cases recorded on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

With the latest surge in infection, India's active caseload stood at 88,284 at the rate of 0.20 per cent, which was 83,990 at the rate of 01.19 per cent a day before.

Apart from this, according to the Ministry, the country also witnessed as many as 13,029 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours, thus taking the toll of total recoveries to 4,27,49,056 at the rate of 98.59 per cent.

The country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.32 per cent, whereas its weekly positivity rate is reported as 3.07 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 85.98 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 4,01,649 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

The Ministry also reported that as many as 196.77 crores of covid-19 vaccine have been administrated to the states and Union Territories in India, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive of the Union Government.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories not to lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols, and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold Strategy'. (ANI)

