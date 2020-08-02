New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The national capital reeled under sultry weather on Sunday in the absence of rains.

The weather department said similar conditions will prevail for a week, as only scattered light rains are predicted during the period.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The mercury hovered between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius at most places in the city.

Humidity levels shot up to 95 per cent, causing inconvenience to residents.

