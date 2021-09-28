New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died after a DTC cluster bus ran over her in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 9.45 pm on Monday when Sundari, a resident of Najafgarh, was returning home with her husband and son.

The bus hit the woman from behind and then ran over her, a senior police officer said.

Sundari was rushed to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Her son received a minor injury and he was discharged after getting first aid, the officer said.

The bus driver, identified as Sandeep Dagar (35), was arrested and a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Baba Haridas Nagar police station, the police added.

