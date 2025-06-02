New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A woman was stabbed to death by second wife of her husband in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area. The Delhi Police found the body of the woman with multiple stab injuries.

According to Delhi Police, they received an early morning call was received at Jamia Nagar Police Station. On reaching at the spot, the dead body of Nasbu, wife of Ansar Khan, was found on the fourth floor of a flat with multiple stab injuries.

On further enquiry, it was established that Ansar Khan had two wives, namely Afasri and Nasbu. Afasri has three sons, and both wives were living in the same flat while their husband was in Saudi Arabia.

According to the police, no forced entry has been made, and the body of the deceased has multiple sharp injuries on the neck and stomach.

Afsari and two of her children have accepted the crime, with the motive being day-to-day infighting and insecurity, as per the Delhi Police.

Police have registered a case of murder at PS Jamia Nagar, and further investigation is in progress. Further details are awaited.

In another incident on Sunday, A 30-year-old delivery boy was stabbed by two robbers in the DBG Road police station area of Delhi. The victim, identified as Dharmendra, was returning home on his bike when the assailants, riding a scooter, intercepted him, the police said.

According to the police, the robbers snatched Dharmendra's mobile phone and around Rs 4,000 in cash. When he resisted, one of the attackers stabbed him in the stomach before fleeing the scene. Dharmendra was rushed to RML Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a 32-year-old woman, identified as Menaka Singh, was allegedly strangled to death in the Baljeet Nagar area under the Patel Nagar police station. According to the Delhi Police, information was received regarding a murder in the Baljeet Nagar area of PS Patel Nagar.

It was found that a 32-year-old lady identified as Menaka Singh was strangled. She was a homemaker whose husband works as a salesman in a Kirti Nagar furniture store. The accused, Dharmendra Kumar, aged 28 years, has been arrested. (ANI)

