Thane, June 2: The water supply will be affected in several parts of Thane on Wednesday, June 4. Due to maintenance work, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a planned water supply shutdown. The maintenance work will be done at the Temghar Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday, June 4. TMC officials confirmed the news.

According to a report in Mid-day, the water supply shutdown will be in effect for 12 hours from 9 AM to PM on Wednesday. It is also learned that the essential maintenance work at the Temghar Water Treatment Plant includes pre-monsoon servicing of the high-pressure substation, repairs of the control panel and transformer oil filtration. Maharashtra ATS Conducts Raids in Thane’s Padgha; SIMI Ex-member Saqib Nachan’s Home Searched.

Officials of Thane Municipal Corporation said that the maintenance work is important to ensure the smooth operation of the water supply system during the upcoming monsoon season. The civic body also said that water supply from other sources, including Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM), will continue in unaffected areas with adjusted distribution.

TMC further said that water pressure will be low for one to two days after the regular supply of water resumes. The civic body has urged residents to store water in advance and avoid wastage. So, which areas will be affected due to the 12-hour water cut? On Wednesday, June 4, there will be no water supply in areas including Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar, Ritu Park, Jail and Gandhi Nagar. EV Battery Blast in Thane: E-Bike Battery Explodes While Changing at House in Kausa, 3 Women Injured in Explosion.

Other areas which will face a 12-hour water cut on Wednesday are Rustomjee, Siddhanchal, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, and parts of Kalwa.

