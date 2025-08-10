New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Yamuna River in the national capital was flowing below the danger mark on Sunday morning. The information from Loha Pul showed that the river is flowing below the 204.20-metre mark.

Persistent downpours have pushed river levels close to or beyond danger marks.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi rose to 204.79 metres at 7 a.m. on Thursday, crossing the warning mark of 204.50 metres and reaching the highest level of the season so far amid the ongoing monsoon season and continuous rainfall, officials said.

As monsoon lashes several parts of the country, the water level of the rivers across the nation is on the rise.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Over 1,000 Rescued in Uttarakhand Flash Floods and Mudslides, Relief Work Underway, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On Saturday, the water level in the Ganga River reached closer to the danger mark in Varanasi, submerging the Namo Ghat in knee-deep water.

The Saryu River water level is also rising due to continuous rainfall in Ayodhya city. Uttar Pradesh is facing continuous rainfall in several cities, causing waterlogging.

Earlier, in UP's Lucknow district, all government, government-aided and private schools from pre-primary to Class eight were closed on Friday due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, according to a notice from the District Magistrate's office.

The District Magistrate's office said the decision was taken following continuous heavy rain in the past few hours and a forecast for more rain by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The notice read, "In view of the ongoing inclement weather and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the past few hours in Lucknow, as well as the forecast of further heavy rain by the Meteorological Department, all government, government-aided, and private schools--including those affiliated with all boards--from pre-primary to Class 8 in both urban and rural areas of Lucknow district will remain closed for academic activities on August 8, 2025.

Lucknow has been witnessing intense rainfall, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The monsoon has brought similar conditions to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, with rising river levels leading to flooding.

In Varanasi, residential areas were inundated on Thursday as the water level of the River Ganga rose following days of heavy rain.

A resident, Prakash Ram, told ANI, "It's flooded... There are a lot of difficulties... You all have come here, bringing food and water for now. No one else has come yet. It's been 5-6 days; we are stuck... can't go outside... we wait for the boat to come to go out."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall in the past 10 to 12 days has led to significant flooding in the Yamuna and its tributaries, affecting 21 districts across the state.

Addressing the media persons, the Chief Minister said the water level has risen above the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters in the Auraiya district.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to excessive rainfall in the last 10-12 days, the Yamuna and its tributary rivers have experienced significant flooding. In the Auraiya district, the water level has crossed the danger mark of 113 meters, reaching 117 meters. Currently, 21 districts in the state have been affected by floods due to heavy rainfall." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)