New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The water level of the Yamuna is witnessing a decline but is above the danger level and was recorded at 205.46 metres at 3 PM in Delhi on Tuesday from 205.71 metres recorded at 7 am.

A “slight rise” was recorded in the water level on Monday due to rains which lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

On the other hand, several low-lying areas of the national capital continued to grapple with a flood-like situation, rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday. The weather department had forecast moderate rain in the national capital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, amid all this, The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh for next one week. The IMD has forecast heavy rain in the seven districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur districts of the state.

Head of IMD, Himachal Pradesh, said that the rain will continue in the region for the next one week and on 22nd July another western disturbance is likely to get activated in the state.

"It rained at most places in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded at 120mm at Sirmaur’s Renuka. We have issued a yellow alert for the state during next one week and will issue an orange alert if needed. Amid the continued rains we have also issued a warning of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones in the districts like Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur during the next 5 to 7 days,” Said Surender Paul, head IMD HP

“The visibility has also reduced because of the fog conditions prevailing in the state. Advisory for all has been issued, we are issuing timely alerts and now on an hourly basis,” said Surender Paul further.

Notably, heavy rains in the hilly state of Himachal have led to unrepresented raise of water level in Yamuna causing floods in Delhi. (ANI)

