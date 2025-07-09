New Delhi, July 9: A young man named Sunny was stabbed to death outside his house in Arjun Camp, Mahipalpur of Vasant Kunj police station area on Tuesday evening, just as he returned home from work. Brother of the deceased, Dharamveer, said he was nearby when the incident happened and rushed to help, but Sunny was already badly injured. He was taken to the Spinal Injury Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Speaking to ANI, Dharamveer said, "The incident happened around 5:30 to 6:00 in the evening. At that moment, we didn't understand what was happening. Later, we found out that Sunny had been stabbed. By the time we reached home, everyone had fled. The attacker is also related. After the stabbing, Sunny was taken to the Spinal Injury Hospital. The fight was over a small dispute between neighbours. There wasn't any major issue, just some mutual tension." Delhi Shocker: Teenager Stabs 15-Year-Old Kin to Death After Quarrel in Mandawali, Apprehended.

Youth Stabbed to Death in Vasant Kunj

#WATCH | 23-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area last night The deceased's neighbour and eyewitness, Mamta, says, "Just as Sunny had returned home, he was stabbed with a knife by a group of people. The incident happened right in front of my eyes." pic.twitter.com/r7yEu8L3TX — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

An eyewitness and neighbour, Mamta, said that four to five people stabbed Sunny in front of his mother and others. "I, Sunny's mother, were having tea in the evening when four or five people together attacked him. Just as Sunny had returned home, he was stabbed with a knife by a group of people. The incident happened right in front of my eyes. He was attacked many times with a knife," Mamta said.

Police are investigating the case and searching for the accused. Further information on the case is still awaited. Earlier on Tuesday, a woman and a six-month-old baby were found dead at a residence in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla area, police officials said. Delhi Murder: Woman, Teenage Son Found Dead in Lajpat Nagar, 1 Arrested.

According to police, the victim's live-in partner, Nikhil, is the prime suspect in the case as it was revealed that the couple were having certain disputes, which even forced the victim, Sonal, to leave her previous residence and move in with her friend in Majnu Ka Tilla. The infant belonged to her friend, Rashmi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)