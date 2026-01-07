New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The national capital saw a slight deterioration in air quality on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 300 at 8 am, remaining in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Earlier, the city had recorded an AQI of 288 on January 6. Despite the marginal decline, the air remained relatively clear, with a thin haze of fog enveloping the capital. Areas such as Kartavya Path were engulfed in dense fog due to a cold wave prevailing in the city this morning.

However, according to CPCB data, several areas in the city witnessed a decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 349, slipping into the 'very poor' category. Other areas, including Chandini Chowk (344), Jahangirpuri (342), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (339), and Punjabi Bagh (324), also recorded a drop in air quality.

In contrast, other locations recorded a relatively better air quality than other regions in the city. For instance, Alipur recorded better air quality with an AQI of 283, which falls into the 'poor' category, according to the CPCB. Other places like IGI Airport (241), ITO (291), Mandir Marg (260), and Najafgarh (281) also recorded similar results. Shadipur recorded the best air quality, with an AQI of 165, placing in the 'moderate' category.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest at the Delhi Assembly premises on Tuesday, highlighting the rising air pollution and deteriorating AQI levels in the national capital.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Atishi alleged that the BJP is "running away" from addressing the critical issue of pollution, accusing the ruling party of avoiding accountability and refusing to engage in meaningful discussions on the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi drew attention to the severe public health impact of Delhi's worsening air quality. She said young children are now "forced to take steroid inhalers," major hospitals like AIIMS are filled with patients struggling to breathe, and senior citizens are facing life-threatening consequences due to pollution.

Atishi further accused the Delhi government of "theatrics", claiming that AQI data is being manipulated through water sprays and that the situation demands immediate legislative attention.

"The whole country knows how the AQI monitors are being manipulated. Water is being sprayed to manipulate the readings. People are dying due to the pollution. We demand that this theatrics be stopped and a discussion on the issue of pollution be held immediately...," she added. (ANI)

