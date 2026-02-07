Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially begins today, Saturday, 7 February, with a curtain-raiser between Pakistan and the Netherlands. For Indian viewers, the match holds significant interest as both teams are placed in Group A alongside India. The fixture is scheduled to take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo. While the tournament is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, this opening clash will be a vital indicator of the form of India’s primary group rivals. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

PAK vs NED Live Streaming and TV Channels in India

In India, the broadcasting rights for the entire tournament are held by JioStar. Fans can access the live action across both digital and linear television platforms.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Channel: The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game across multiple channels. Commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will telecast the match. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Match. PAK vs NED Match Facts

Feature Details Match Pakistan vs Netherlands (Match 1) Date 7 February 2026 Time (IST) 11:00 AM Digital Platform JioHotstar (App & Web) TV Channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi Free-to-Air Not available for this fixture (India matches only on DD Sports)

Affordable Data Packs for Mobile Viewers

Unlike previous tournaments where mobile streaming was entirely free, JioHotstar currently requires a subscription. However, major Indian telecom providers—Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi)—have launched specialized "Cricket Data Packs" to bundle streaming access for the World Cup.

Jio: A dedicated ₹100 data pack offers 5GB of high-speed data and includes a 30-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Airtel: Offers a similar ₹100 voucher providing 6GB of data and 30-day access to the streaming platform.

Vodafone Idea (Vi): Provides a ₹44 "Sachet" pack for 1GB of data, which also unlocks the JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one month. The result of this match is crucial for the Group A standings. Pakistan enters the tournament as favourites but faces a Netherlands side that has historically been "giant-killers" in T20 World Cups. With India also in this group, any slip-up today for Pakistan could complicate their path to the Super 8 stage, especially given they have as of now decided to boycott India clash scheduled for 15 February in Colombo.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

