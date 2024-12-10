New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the city and limiting visibility.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was measured as 224 at 8 am in the national capital.

AQI in some areas of the national capital was recorded as poor. 254 at ITO, 214 at Alipur, 216 at Chandni Chowk and 203 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 8 am.

However, the AQI in some areas was better and was recorded in the 'moderate' category. DTU's AQI was recorded as 169, 123 at Lodhi Road and 142 at Najafgarh.

In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the air quality index was recorded at 256.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

On Monday, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the metropolitan city and limiting visibility.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 231 as of 8.00 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI for Alipur was recorded as 239, Anandpur 276, Ashok Vihar 254, Bawana 280, Burari Crossing 220, CRRI Mathura Road 152, DTU 196, Dwarka Sector 8 291, ITO 242, Lodhi road 154, Mundka 315, Narela 249, North Campus 209, Pusa 170, Vivek Vihar 230.

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II in view of the betterment in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Hours after the Supreme Court permitted the relaxation of GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR to GRAP Stage II, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), revoked Stages IV and III of GRAP in the region.

However, GRAP Stages II and I will continue to remain in force across the entire NCR. (ANI)

