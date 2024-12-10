Noida, December 10: YesMadam faced backlash online for allegedly firing around 100 employees who were most stressed at work after conducting a "Stress Survey". The mental health survey aimed to measure workplace stress; however, it resulted in YesMadam firings, as said by Anushka Dutta, an employee who was affected by the action. She shared details about it online, allowing people to see how the job cuts happened. Amid this, India's leading food delivery app provider, MagicPin, offered opportunities to the people affected by the decision.

The alleged "stress firing" action by YesMadam, an Indian salon and beauty service company, was criticised for being inhumane to the employees, and some called it unjust, leading to controversy in the online community. Anushka Dutta said that an email was sent to the YesMadam employees informing them about the termination for being too stressed at work. Following this drama, MagicPin invited the laid-off employees affected at YesMadam. YesMadam Fires Employees After Workplace Stress Survey? ‘Stressed’ Staff Allegedly Terminated by Online Beauty Services Startup Following Internal Survey.

MagicPin Creative Director Madhav Sharma's LinkedIn Post About Hiring YesMadam Employees

MagicPin claims to be India's third food delivery app and offers services in several states. The delivery platform has partnered with entities such as ONDC, Titan, VanHeusen, Barista, Pizza Hut, and others. MagicPin ran an ad campaign saying, "No, madam. Stressed employees can perform! Because they care..." and launched another campaign inviting the affected employees to apply for positions in various departments of the company.

Magic Creative Director Madhav Sharma shared a post on LinkedIn that said, "This campaign was executed without any stress." Netizens praised this ad for coming on time and said, "This is what you call 'aapda ko avsar me badalna'. It is not said how many MagicPin would hire employees out of 100. Users said that if the company hired even four or five employees, it would still be best. Boeing Layoffs: US-Based Aviation Giant Continues Cutting More Jobs in Washington and California States as Part of Planned Workforce Reduction of 17,000 Employees.

While some users even encouraged boycotting YesMadam and supporting the employees, a user said that the termination might be a prank as the marketing team knew there were 113 days left until April Fool's Day, which is April 1, 2025.

