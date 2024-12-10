New York, December 10: The police detained a 26-year-old man in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The suspect was identified as Luigi Mangione. Originally from Maryland, Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania's Altoona on Monday, December 9, for questioning.

Mangione was found carrying a firearm strikingly similar to the weapon used in Thompson's shooting, along with a fake ID. He appeared in a Pennsylvania court on Monday evening. He was charged on five counts including forgery and carrying a firearm without a license at a Pennsylvania court - and was denied bail. Brian Thompson Murder Probe: Suspect Luigi Mangione Arrested With Ghost Gun Made on 3D Printer in Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy family with political connections in Maryland, was initially described by the police as a "strong person of interest" before being linked directly to the crime. Known for his anti-capitalist views and personal grievances with the medical industry, Mangione allegedly expressed extremist sentiments online, including a manifesto targeting "parasites," and was reportedly influenced by the views of infamous domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, the "Unabomber."

In his possession, police found a ghost gun with a silencer, a US passport, four fake IDs, and a handwritten manifesto bearing similarities to Kaczynski’s rhetoric. The police have also highlighted Mangione’s personal history, including an X-ray image he shared online showing four spinal pins, which they believe could be linked to his apparent animosity toward the medical field. Brian Thompson Murder: New York Police Department Releases Photos of Gunman in Fatal Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Mangione, who previously worked as a data engineer for a California-based car company, claimed to reside in Hawaii's Honolulu, though his LinkedIn profile and other details have raised questions about his true whereabouts.

Luigi Mangione's Manifesto:

A manifesto discovered by the police believed to have been written by Luigi Mangione, offered insight into his motives for allegedly killing Thompson. The document, which rails against "corporate America," includes a disturbing statement from the suspect, allegedly read, "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done. These parasites had it coming".

This manifesto is the second known message linked to Mangione following the discovery of bullet casings engraved with the phrase "Deny, defend, depose." The document suggests that Mangione believed violence was a necessary response to the systemic issues he criticised, stating that peaceful protests were futile. It also confirmed Mangione acted alone in the crime and was self-funded in carrying out his actions.

According to sources, Mangione resented the medical community due to the treatment of a sick family member. During police questioning, Mangione remained silent and provided little information to investigators.

