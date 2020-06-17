India News | Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain to Be Tested Again for COVID-19 Today

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain who had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, will be tested again on Wednesday, according to sources.

The Minister was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on Monday.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," read Jain's tweet. (ANI)

