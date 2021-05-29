New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old doctor at the North MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital died due to COVID-19 on May 26, a colleague said on Friday.

Dr Laxmikant Parida served as the Blood Bank Officer at the hospital for 13 years.

He contracted the infection in mid-April and was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, his colleague Dr Varun Garg said.

Parida was later shifted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was put on ventilator support. He passed away on Wednesday, Garg said.

He is survived by a four-year-old daughter, wife, who is in her eighth month of pregnancy, and elderly parents, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)