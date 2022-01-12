New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Delhi's minimum temperature increased slightly on Wednesday due to partly cloudy sky and settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Shallow fog was recorded at some places in the city.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital's maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 19 degrees Celsius.

Over the last three days, Delhi has seen a sharp decline in the minimum temperature due to cold northwesterly which commenced after the withdrawal of a western disturbance.

The minimum temperature had increased up to 15.2 degrees Celsius on January 8 due to cloudy weather for last week. It came down to 6.5 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

