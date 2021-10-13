New Delhi, October 13: The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, on Wednesday, the MeT Department said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday was 80 per cent.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. The city's air quality index stood at 169 at 8 am which falls in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. Daily Weather Warning Video for Next 5 Days Dated 12.10.2021.

The city's maximum temperature on Tuesday had settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

