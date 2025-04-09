New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The peak power demand in Delhi touched 5354 megawatts at 2:23 pm on Wednesday, the highest in 2025, officials said.

The city's all-time highest power demand was 8656 MW, recorded in June 2024. This summer, the peak load in Delhi is projected to reach 9000 MW.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Yesterday, Delhi's peak power demand was 5029 MW. On their part, BSES discom's successfully met the peak power demand in their respective areas.

Delhi is on the cusp of another historic power milestone. According to SLDC, after clocking a record power demand of 8656 MW in 2024, Delhi's peak power demand during the summers of 2025 may clock 9000 MW for the first time.

Peak power demand in BRPL's area of South and West Delhi, which clocked 3809 MW during the summers of 2024, is expected to reach around 4050 MW during the summers of 2025. On the other hand, in BYPL's area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which reached 1882 MW during the summers of 2024, is expected to touch around 1900 MW this year.

BSES discoms are geared up to ensure a reliable power supply to meet the power demand of more than 50 lakh consumers and 2 crore residents in South, West, East, and Central Delhi. These arrangements include long-term PPAs and banking arrangements with other states and the deployment of the latest technologies, such as AI and ML, for accurately predicting power demand, which is critical for ensuring a reliable power supply.

BSES has made power banking arrangements with many states, from where the discoms will get upto 500 MW of power during the summer months.

Over 2100 MW of Green power will play an important role in ensuring reliable power during the summer months in the BSES area. This includes around 888 MW of solar power from SECI, 500 MW of wind power, and 40 MW from Waste-to-Energy. BSES efforts in ensuring reliable power are also being helped by 160 MW+ of solar installed on rooftops in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

During the year, BSES discoms have strengthened the network and undertaken several unique measures to ensure reliable power supply during the summer months. Apart from preventive maintenance, BSES has also done extensive predictive checks to identify hot-spots or to pre-determine potential faults and to take remedial measures. This is done through thermal scanning, partial discharge measurement, and health assessment of power and distribution transformers. An online load monitoring system is also in place for tracking the power transformers & 11kV feeder load, especially during the summers. (ANI)

