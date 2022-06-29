By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Dehli [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital has created a new record by telecasting 300 live successful surgeries in five years, said the hospital administration on Wednesday.

Also Read | Udaipur Beheading: 'Will Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Visit Beheaded Tailor's Residence?', Asks BJP Leader; Calls Ashok Gehlot 'Nikamma' for Massive Failure.

On June 27, the 150th international webcast was watched by 2,167 urologists from 20 different countries.

According to Dr Anup Kumar, Head of the Department of Urology, Robotics and Renal Transplant, the webcast was a new record not only in India but also in the world.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu’s Plea Against Governor’s Order for Floor Test Today.

"The total operating time was 5 hours 30 min. I want to sincerely thank all my respected seniors and dear colleagues for the constant support that helped our team to perform at the 150th consecutive international live surgery webcast (Robotics /3-Dlap) in the last five years," he said.

"This is a new record not only in India but also in the world-a single surgeon live surgery webcast --150 consecutive in last five years showing 300 surgeries," he added.

The surgery conducted on 27 June was complex urology cancer and reconstruction surgery done by robotics and 3-D laparoscopy and more than 10,000 urologists from 20 different countries have been watching such surgeries for the last five years.

The webcast of robotic surgeries and renal transplants was initiated by the Government of India to educate and provide training to different colleges in rural and urban areas.

"Safdarjung Hospital Urology program by Department of Urology, Robotics and Renal transplant SJH and VMMC has webcast today 150th case - Robotic radical cystectomy with Intracorporeal neobladder and 3-D Lap partial nephrectomy," said Dr Anup Kumar.

"This webcast was also connected to 52 medical colleges across India, under the E-health program of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with 20 different countries," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)