Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Sunday requested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to distribute ghee door-to-door and in all villages for the 'Shri Ram Jyoti', a lamp-lighting call by the party on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22.

The Mainpuri MP, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to celebrate Diwali on January 22, said that the workers of the BJP should distribute ghee door-to-door and in all villages so that people can perform the lightening of the 'Shri Ram Jyoti'.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2024: Steven Yeun Wins Best Male Actor in Limited Series for Beef.

"I have received information that a message has come to light lamps from house to house and people from the BJP will go to every village. I would request the BJP to send ghee door-to-door, village-to-village so that people could light lamps at their homes," Dimple said.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by PM Modi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Posting Morphed Photos of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi, earlier on December 30 urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at the grand Temple in Ayodhya.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said, while addressing a public gathering in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)