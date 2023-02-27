New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Department of Pharmaceuticals is celebrating the fifth 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' on March 7 and events have been planned in different cities across the country, starting from March 1, to raise awareness about the Jan Aushadhi Scheme, said the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Monday.

As per the Ministry, "Seminars, programs for children, women and NGO's, heritage walks, health camps and many other activities engaging PMBJKs owners, beneficiaries, State/UT officials, public representatives, doctors, health workers, nurses, pharmacists and Jan Aushadhi Mitra's are being organised at different locations across the country covering all State/UTs."

This will generate awareness about the usages of generic medicines and benefits of 'Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana' and its salient features and achievements. Celebration of 5th 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' at State/UT level and visit of Jan Aushadhi Kendras by Union Ministers at various locations will also be done, the Ministry added

Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer further said in a statement that the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is all set to make this event successful under the guidance and support of Union Minister, Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, and senior officers of Department of Pharmaceuticals.

"With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India in November 2008. As of January 31, 2023, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) have increased to 9082. Under the PMBJP, 743 districts out of 764 districts have been covered," it said.

This scheme ensures the easy reach of affordable medicine to the people in every nook and corner of the country. The Government has set a target to increase the number of PMBJKs to 10,000 by the end of December 2023. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical instruments. Further, new medicines and nutraceutical products like protein powder, malt-based food supplements, protein bars, immunity bars, sanitisers, masks, glucometers, oximeters, etc., have also been launched, the statement further said.

"Medicines available under PMBJP are priced 50 pc-90 pc less than that branded prices. During the financial year (2021-22), PMBJP has achieved sales of Rs 893.56 crores (at MRP). This has led to savings of approximately Rs 5,360 crores for the common citizens of the country," the ministry said in the statement.

In the current financial year i.e., 2022-23 till 15.02.2023, the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of PMBJP has made sales of more than Rs 1000 Crore which has further led to savings of approximately Rs 6000 Cr to the citizens, it said.

"At present three IT-enabled warehouses of PMBJP are functional at Gurugram, Chennai & Guwahati and Surat. Further, 36 distributors have been appointed across the country to support the supply of medicines to remote and rural areas," it further said.

In the last 8 years, PMBJP has achieved tremendous growth and unbeatable success due to quality medicines being available at a cheaper cost to the people of the nation. It has drastically cut down the pocket expenditure of the lower- and middle-class people of India. This has saved more than Rs 20000 crores of citizens on the cost of medicines. This wider acceptance of people has given PMBJP further impetus to enhance its outreach in every corner of the country, the statment added. (ANI)

