Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Friday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the US government deporting illegal Indians allegedly in shackles, saying it was an insult to India.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Some deportees claimed that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

Several opposition leaders have slammed the government for the way Indians staying illegally in the United States were deported, questioning the treatment meted out to them.

Reacting to the US administration's move the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief said the manner in which the migrants have been "maltreated" was reprehensible.

"The Government of India should have taken a stand and offered to send its own planes like Columbia and Brazil did to ensure that the deportees were not handcuffed or chained," she said. "It was an insult to the country."

"It is unfortunate that even now the government is not ready to say anything in this regard," Singh added.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said deportations by the US are organised and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities and "the standard operating procedure for deportations by aircraft used by ICE that is effective from 2012, provides for the use of restraints".

"However, we have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Further, the needs of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to," he informed the House.

During toilet breaks deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard, he said, adding, "This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft."

"There has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5, 2025," Jaishankar said, referring to the US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants that landed in Amritsar on Wednesday.

