New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the depression over Southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood has moved south-southwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph in the last six hours and lies centred over North Gujarat and adjoining Southwest Rajasthan.

According to the IMD's morning bulletin, the system was located near latitude 24.2°N and longitude 72.2°E, close to Deesa in Gujarat, about 70 km northeast of Radhanpur and 270 km east-northeast of Bhuj.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, "The #depression over Southwest #Rajasthan and neighbourhood moved south-southwestwards with the speed of 15 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST today, the 07th September, 2025, over North #Gujarat and adjoining Southwest Rajasthan near latitude 24.2°N and longitude 72.2°E, close to #Deesa (Gujarat), 70 km northeast of Radhanpur (Gujarat) and 270 km east-northeast of #Bhuj (Gujarat). It is very likely to move west-southwestwards during the next 2 days."

The Met Department said the depression will be "very likely to move west-southwestwards during the next two days."

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert for heavy rainfall, likely at isolated places, over the Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on September 6 and 7. Heavy rainfall is very likely in Gujarat, East Rajasthan and South West Rajasthan from September 6 to 7."

Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on 06th & 07th September with exceptionally heavy rainfall (30 cm) over Gujarat region 06th; East Rajasthan on 06th and southwest Rajasthan on 07th September, 2025," IMD said in a statement.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Rajasthan on 08th; Uttarakhand on 06th & 07th; Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 08th-10th; Punjab on 10th; East Uttar Pradesh on 10th & 11th; East Rajasthan on 08th September; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on 07th; Gujarat State on 08th September with very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 06th; West Rajasthan on 06th; East Rajasthan on 07th September," the statement added.

Meanwhile, two people died in Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area after a portion of a dilapidated building collapsed following incessant rain. According to ADCP North, Durg Singh Rajpurohit, 19 people were residing in the collapsed building, out of which seven were injured and two died. (ANI)

