New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral MS Pawar has written to Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao thanking the latter for the generous rehabilitation package for the family of Colonel Santosh Babu who died in battle during enemy action in Ladakh.

"The example that you have set would doubly reassure the individual on the frontline that no matter what the consequence in action, the nation would care for their family," Vice Admiral Pawar wrote in a letter to Telangana CM Rao.

Also Read | Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw 12th Death Anniversary: Here Are Facts About Hero of 1971 Indo-Pak War Who Scripted India's Victory.

"It is not every day that a Chief Minister of a state travels hundreds of kilometres to console the family of a fallen soldier. That you chose to walk the extra mile to personally hand over the package within days of the declaration, was indeed heart-warming, and speaks volumes of your leadership, compassion and understanding towards the military, as also evidenced by the noble gesture towards the other 19 comrades of Late Colonel Babu, though not belonging to Telangana," he wrote.

The Vice-Admiral also extended an invitation to Telangana CM to visit Sainik School in Korukunda, which is the alma mater of Late Colonel Babu.

Also Read | Bankim Chandra Chatterjee 182nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Exalted Bengali Writer Who Penned India's National Song Vande Mataram.

Colonel Santosh Babu was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)