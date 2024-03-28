Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brajesh Pathak expressed confidence in winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state on Thursday and said that the party is ready for the second phase of nominations.

"The BJP is ready for the second phase of nominations. The people of UP believe that the party will win all 80 seats, including Moradabad and Rampur seats," the Deputy CM said.

Also Read | AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti Says Hope Government Is Serious Over Issue of Revocation of AFSPA in J&K.

Earlier, a statement from the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the UP Government's relentless efforts to enhance law and order in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven years are poised to wield significant influence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Owing to the strict implementation of a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, Uttar Pradesh has not experienced a single instance of communal violence in the past seven years, added the statement.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court, Claims Delhi Liquor Case a 'Political Conspiracy' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the suspense over the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency ended on Wednesday when Ruchi Vira filed her nomination from the Samajwadi Party, and Sarvesh Singh from the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

The party has fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP dropped Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit and allotted the seat to former Congress leader Jitin Prasada.

Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has been once again fielded from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal from Saharanpur, Sarvesh Singh from Moradabad, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad, Satish Gautam from Aligarh, Anoop Valmiki from Hathras, Survijay Singh Shakya from Badaun, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareily, Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur, Rajrani Rawat from Barabanki and Arvind Gond from Bahraich.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)