Faridkot (Punjab) [India], June 12 (ANI): Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested accused gangster Harpreet Singh involved in the murder of Dera Premi Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura, an official statement said on Monday.

The accused was presented in the local court of Faridkot and has been sent to police remand for 4 days.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Hijab Row: Three Including Principal of Ganga Jamna School Arrested After Hindu Girls Allegedly Forced To Wear Headscarf.

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Harjeet Singh said that apart from giving shelter to the shooters, the gangster Harpreet Singh is also accused of supplying arms.

"Apart from giving shelter to the shooters, Harpreet is also accused of supplying arms. He will now be taken on remand and further investigation will be done," SSP Singh said.

Also Read | ‘Big Step’: EAM S Jaishankar Hails Singapore's Ratification of International Solar Alliance.

Government advocate SS Gill said that police demanded a seven-day remand for the accused gangster but the court allowed the remand to proceed for four days.

"Gangster Harpreet was arrested in the Dera Premi murder case and was presented in the court today on the charge of supplying arms to the shooters, where the police demanded a seven-day police remand. The court has sent him on police remand for four days," the Government advocate said.

Police said that FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

On November 10, 2022, six gangsters killed Dera Premi Pardeep Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)