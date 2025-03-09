Guwahati, Mar 9 (PTI) The Assam government will urge the Centre to increase the security at NEET centres, including checking the biometrics of candidates at the gate, as it has been found that despite scoring high numbers in the medical entrance exam, the knowledge of many students is limited, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here after a Cabinet meeting, Sarma said faculty members at medical colleges in the state have pointed out that students who crack the entrance examinations with high numbers are not as good as they should have been.

"Many professors told us that many students' practical or academic knowledge is very limited despite scoring high numbers in such a big examination. We had asked the Special Branch to probe the matter around one-and-half-year back," he added.

Sarma said the police have informed the government that most of the entrance exam centres are in private institutes, not in government schools or colleges.

"We didn't interfere so far as it is conducted by Delhi. The Cabinet today took three decisions, to request the central government. The first is to hold the medical entrance exam only in government schools," he added.

The state government will also request the NTA and Ministry of Education to conduct the NEET under the direct supervision of the district commissioners and superintendents of police, the CM said.

"The third request will be to have a biometric testing of the candidates before they enter the exam halls. If these steps are taken, I believe the medical examination process will be transparent," he said.

Sarma said the government has authorised the chief secretary to contact the NTA director general and Union education secretary to inform them of the cabinet decisions.

The CM said he would personally discuss the matter with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The state Cabinet also approved the revocation of the quota for Char areas (riverine vegetative islands) of the Assam MBBS/BDS Rules 2017 from the 2025-26 session onwards.

"We have also decided to bring in an amendment to the Act related to Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS). This will mandate obtaining national security clearance from the Home Department before the opening of nursing, dental, pharmaceutical or any healthcare colleges," Sarma said.

They will also have to follow secularism and there should not be any direct or indirect involvement with conversion, he said.

The government will also introduce a bill during the ongoing budget session of the assembly to control and regulate the private coaching institutes, mushrooming in the state, he stated.

"The Cabinet has allotted land to the Industry Department for the establishment of two mega industrial parks in Kamrup and Morigaon districts," the CM said.

To enhance the industrial ecosystem and attract investors to the region, the Cabinet also approved the setting up of an industrial park, including a smart township in Hajo of Kamrup.

To streamline the driving licence issuance process, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of Accredited Driver Training Centres with automated driving testing tracks in each of the 126 constituencies.

He also said that the Cabinet has approved a proposal to make efforts regarding Majuli and Sivasagar so that they get the status of UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Besides, Sarma announced that the Assam government will confer the highest state civilian award 'Assam Baibhav' on former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen (retd) Rana Pratap Kalita.

"He is the first Assamese to reach this position in Indian armed forces. No one from the state had ever attained such a post earlier," he added.

Sarma also announced the recipients' names for the second highest civilian award 'Assam Saurav' and 'Assam Gaurav', which will be given at a function on March 30 by the Assam Governor.

A total of six eminent personalities have been selected for conferring the 'Assam Saurav' award for this year, while 13 individuals and three organisations will receive the 'Assam Gaurav' titles, he added.

