Amritsar, Mar 19 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday condemned the "deceitful" detention of several farmer leaders by Punjab Police, terming it a "big insult" to the nation's food-growers who have been struggling for their "legitimate" demands.

In a statement issued here, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said it is extremely painful that the farmers who have contributed significantly to the country's progress, prosperity, and economy are today suffering due to the "anti-farmer" policies of governments.

Several farmer leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal were detained in Mohali on Wednesday, even as Punjab Police began evicting protesters from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

It is a shameful day for the Punjab government as farmer leaders were "deceitfully" detained soon after talks with central ministers, Dhami said.

The farmer leaders were detained soon while they were headed to the Shambhu protest site after a meeting with a central delegation here, a farmer leader Guramneet Singh Mangat.

Dhami asked if governments are so afraid of the farmers that they cannot even face them in a dialogue. He demanded that the detained farmer leaders and farmers be released immediately and the government apologise to them.

He also said the farmers' demands must be accepted so they are not forced to agitate on the streets.

