Agartala, Jul 27 (PTI) Leader of the opposition and former chief minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar on Tuesday said criticised the detention of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) members in a hotel here, contending that it is "infringement" of the right to information.

A team of poll strategist Prashant Kishore's I-PAC has been camping in Agartala since last week to assess the political situation and potential support base for the Trinamool Congress. Its members, under detention in hotel since Sunday night, are being questioned by the local police.

“Everybody, irrespective of political differences, can collect information. And, nobody can be detained in a hotel (for that). It is infringement of the right to information. Anarchy and rule of jungle is prevailing in the state," Sarkar told reporters.

He alleged that the state government was trying to "block the source of information" as it is losing base in Tripura.

Police said the I-PAC team members will have to remain inside the hotel until their test report for COVID-19 is available.

“We have been inquiring about the reason for their visit and their itinerary. All of them have been tested and the reports are awaited. If anybody is found to be positive for the virus, the person will have go in isolation.

"The state government is exercising cautioun to check the spread of COVID-19," SP of West Tripura District, Manik Das, told PTI.

He also said there is adequate deployment of police personnel in and around the hotel to prevent any untoward incident.

