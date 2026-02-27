What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government is making India a growth engine of the world and noted that developed nations are eager to sign trade deals with India because a confident country "is rising beyond doubt and despair".

Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, PM Modi said a new energy has flowed into the nation's consciousness in the last 11 years.

"India hasn't been able to free itself from the mindset of slavery, and we're suffering its consequences. The most recent example of this is the ongoing discussions about trade deals. Some people are shocked, wondering, 'How did this happen? Why are developed countries so eager to strike trade deals with India?' The answer is a confident India emerging from despair and hopelessness," he said.

"If the country were still in the same despair as before 2013, counted among the Fragile Five, and mired in policy paralysis, who would strike trade deals with us? No one would even look at us. But in the last eleven years, a new energy has come into the country's thinking," he added.

He said India is determined to regain its rightful strength.

PM Modi said that India's Digital Public Infrastructure has today become a subject of global discussion. He referred to the success of the AI Impact Summit hosted by India earlier this month.

"Today, every move India makes is closely watched and analysed across the world. The AI Summit is a clear example of this," he said.

"So far, in every industrial revolution, India and the Global South have largely remained followers. But in this age of artificial intelligence, India is not only participating, it is also shaping it. Today, we have our own AI start-up ecosystem," he added. (ANI)

