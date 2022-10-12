Bengaluru, Oct 12 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) on its own to bring in transparency in the working of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

It specifically pertains to web hosting all details of areas developed by the civic infrastructure agency. The court ordered also issuing notices to the BDA and the State government.

The PIL, based on the on-its-own petition by the High Court Registrar, was heard by the Division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe today.

Government advocate Prathima Honnapura sought three weeks to obtain instructions from the government on the issue following which the court adjourned the case. The petition pleads transparency in the working of the BDA and uploading of all information related to the layouts developed by it in a phased manner.

