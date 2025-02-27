Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said the intention and agenda of the government are "clear", due to which development work is being carried out at a fast pace in the state.

Saini said the BJP government in the state, in its third term, has taken many important decisions in its first 100 days and has made efforts to make people's lives better.

Saini said this while addressing a public gathering in the Kaithal district in connection with the upcoming civic polls in the state.

Referring to the poll promises made by the BJP in its manifesto ahead of October 2024 Assembly polls, Saini said the state government has fulfilled 18 promises of the "Sankalp Patra" in the first 100 days of the third term of the government while 10 promises will be fulfilled soon.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win the civic polls, Saini said that after the formation of the "triple-engine" government, work will be done three times faster".

Elections for four municipal councils, 21 municipal committees and seven municipal corporations -- Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar -- will be held on March 2.

Polling for the Panipat Municipal Corporation will take place on March 9.

Addressing the Kaithal gathering, Saini spelled out various initiatives taken by his government for welfare of various sections.

He said 15 lakh women are being given gas cylinders for Rs 500.

"Whereas it has been two-and-a-half years since the Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh, but it has not fulfilled its promise of giving gas cylinders to women for Rs 500 and Rs 1500 per month," Saini said.

He said Haryana is the first state where all the crops are being purchased at the minimum support price (MSP).

"The government does not have any dearth of funds. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development work will be done in the state at three times the speed," he said.

Targeting former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Saini said the AAP convener had accused Haryana of "mixing poison in Yamuna".

"..Yamuna Mata and the people of Delhi wiped out those who spread lies," Saini said.

Taking on the Congress, Saini said, "Congress leaders have become tweet masters. They do not see the public welfare work being done by the government. Congress leaders only tweet (post on social media) instead of seeing what is happening on the ground," he said.

