Mexico City [Mexico], March 29 (ANI): Two Mexican sailboats, the "Friendship" and "Tigermoth," that disappeared at sea while delivering humanitarian aid to Cuba on Thursday have safely docked at Havana's port, Mexico's navy has said.

In a post on X, the Mexican Navy said, "The catamaran-type vessels "Friendship" and "Tigermoth" arrived and docked safely at the port of Havana, Cuba, after their location at sea. Continuous monitoring and coordination were maintained with the relevant authorities for their safe arrival at port."

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https://x.com/SEMAR_mx/status/2038003725738918214?s=20

The yachts were located 80 nautical miles from Havana using Mexican naval aircraft, and communication was being maintained with the vessels via radio, according to an update from the Secretariat of the Mexican Navy (SEMAR).

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The sailboats were reported missing on Thursday, after they lost communication with Mexican authorities, prompting a search and rescue operation.

The vessels are part of the Nuestra America convoy, Spanish for Our America, an international aid convoy made up of groups and individuals, largely from Latin America and Europe, delivering aid to Cuba, as per CNN.

"The Secretariat of the Navy reports that an aircraft from the Mexican Navy has located the catamaran-type vessels that were being searched for in the Caribbean. They were located 80 nautical miles northwest of Havana, Cuba. A vessel from this Institution is already heading to the area to provide support. Communication via radio is maintained," Official Account of the Secretariat of the Mexican Navy said.

https://x.com/SEMAR_mx/status/2037879441540456564?s=20

These boats set sail from Isla Mujeres in the Mexican Caribbean, on Saturday, March 21, and were expected to arrive "between the night of Friday, March 27 and noon on Saturday, March 28," according to the convoy, as quoted by CNN.

This initiative is inspired by the Sumud Global Flotilla which attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in 2025, as per CNN. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)