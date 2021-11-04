Devotees at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on the occasion of Diwali. (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): A large number of devotees on Thursday visited Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to offer their prayers on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali is being celebrated on Thursday, that is, November 4.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)

