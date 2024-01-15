Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15 (ANI): A large number of people on Monday visited Uttarakhand on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and took a holy dip in the river Ganga.

The excitement of tourists from various states was evident as they gathered at 'Har Ki Pauri.'

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh ATS Raids Madrasa in West Bengal, Seizes Computer and SIM Cards.

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in Ganga, after which they participated in the Ganga arti and then offered prayers at temples.

"I feel lucky to be here at the moment, I have come along with my whole family. I pray for the well-being and health of each and everyone here," one of the devotees said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Police Register FIR After 16-Year-Old Girl Inmate of Government Hostel in Thane Alleges Assault by Caretakers.

"All the preparations here are in order. We have been visiting this place for 15-20 years, and the progress is quite evident. I have a strong belief in Maa Ganga," a devotee from Nepal told ANI.

Hundreds of devotees thronged Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the river Ganga.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. He also extended wishes to fellow Indians.

"Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, people are taking baths in Sangam. Devotees have been offering Khichdi in the Gorakhnath temple since yesterday. People are offering Khichdi with great faith. After the Makar Sankranti festival, all the auspicious work is done. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I heartily extend my best wishes to all the devotees," CM Yogi said while addressing the media.

"The festival of Khichdi is celebrated with different names in the country. Various types of events are organised in the state today. In some places, Lohri is celebrated, while some celebrate 'Bihu'. Today, lakhs of devotees are taking baths on the banks of Sangam in the state. A large number of people go to the sacred river, pond and other places to take a bath. Be it Prayagraj, take a bath in Kashi or Ayodhya Dham," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi also offered prayers at Ujjain Mahakaal Temple on the occasion.

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, devotees and pilgrims took a holy dip and performed Arti in Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti. The state observes 'Gangasagar Mela' on the occasion.

The 'Mela' attracts many devotees every year who visit, especially to take a dip in the waters of the river Ganga at Sagardwip, from where it finally merges into the Bay of Bengal.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara) on its celestial path. It usually takes place on January 14th or 15th. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)