Thane, January 15: Police have launched an investigation into the alleged beating of an inmate of a state-run hostel for girls in Maharashtra's Thane district and mistreatment of others by two caretakers, both women, an official said on Monday. Police recently registered an FIR based on a video complaint received by District Woman and Child Welfare department officials. Thane Shocker: Two-Month-Old Boy Kidnapped From Outside Borivali Railway Station, Sold to Ambernath Resident for Rs 1.5 Lakh; Three Arrested

As per the complaint, a 16-year-old inmate of the hostel in Ulhasnagar was assaulted by a senior caretaker while her junior colleague forced another girl to massage her legs, the police official said quoting the FIR. The girls alleged that the caretakers threatened to send them away to Bhiwandi remand home if they did not comply with their demands, he said. Maharashtra Shocker: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Apartment in Thane; Murder Case Registered

Nobody has been arrested so far and an investigation is underway, the official added. A case was registered by the Thane Police on January 12 under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal investigation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)