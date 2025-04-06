Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Large crowds of devotees gathered at temples across Uttar Pradesh, including in Ayodhya and Sambhal on Sunday, on the occasion of Ram Navami. Authorities heightened security across different zones, with drone surveillance and zonal arrangements to manage the large influx of pilgrims.

Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar said, "A large number of devotees are arriving on the occasion of Ram Navami. We have divided the areas into different zones. Drones are being used for crowd management and security purposes."

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: Festival Being Celebrated Today With Religious Fervour, Devotees Throng Temples Across Country (Watch Videos).

In a recent development, additional SP Madhuban Singh said on the arrangements at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

"People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami...Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees...Proper parking arrangements have also been made," he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In Sambhal, too, security personnel were deployed in large numbers at temples and nearby areas, and officials monitored the situation closely through surveillance systems.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami'and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Similarly, President Droupadi Murmu extends her greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking on X, she wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival gives the message of religion, justice and duty. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram has presented high ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony and bravery to mankind."

"His concept of good governance, i.e. Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. I wish that on this auspicious occasion all countrymen take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India," post added on X.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)