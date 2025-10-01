Raesi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): Devotees are arriving at the Vaishno Devi Temple on Wednesday in large numbers from early morning on the auspicious day of Maha Navami, the ninth and final day of Navratri.

The temple is decorated with colourful flowers, welcoming the pilgrims.

On the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri, popularly known as Maha Navami, devotees worship the Goddess Durga, particularly as Maa Siddhidatri, the giver of powers, and also as the Mahishasuramardini (slayer of the buffalo demon), symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Vishnu Saini, who was visiting the temple, said, "The decoration is wonderful. I asked for happiness, peace, and prosperity. I want a peaceful environment, and what happened in Kashmir should not happen again."

Shivam, who also came to the temple to offer prayers, said, "Ram Navami is a very auspicious day. After this, Dussehera will start. I wanted to offer my prayer on the last day, as it is the concluding day. This time, the crowd is smaller due to past events. The temple is really beautiful, but I also feel like temples are beautiful in their own right. I asked for peace for the nation and also for myself and my family."

Shubham Kumar Gupta, another devotee, said, "The environment is lovely and I feel very blessed after offering my prayers. There are many devotees here as well. The decoration and arrangement are excellent."

Maha Navami marks the final day of the battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura. Her victory over the demon symbolises the victory of good over evil. Maha Navami is the ninth and final day of the Navratri festival, a time when people fast and perform special rituals.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Delhi's Chittaranjan Park on the occasion of Maha Ashtami on Tuesday and said Durga Puja celebrations at C R Park truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy.

During his visit, the Prime Minister said that Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to Delhi's Chittaranjan Park to take part in the Durga Puja celebrations. Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture. The celebrations truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy in our society. Prayed for everyone's happiness and well-being." During his visit to CR Park, the Prime Minister visited the Kali Bari temple and offered prayers. (ANI)

