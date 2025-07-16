Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 16 (ANI): Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, visited Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) at Laitumkhrah, Shillong, on the occasion of its 14th Raising Day on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The Assam Rifles formation was raised at Laitumkhrah, Shillong and in a short duration of 13 years has earned enviable accolades through professionalism displayed in Internal security challenges, disaster relief endeavours, anti-narcotics operations and securing India's international borders.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Held for Defaming Delhi Woman Online, Writing Number on Toilet Walls at Pune Railway Station.

During the Sanik Sammelan, the General officer complimented all ranks on their achievements and high state of operational readiness. The General Officer also felicitated individuals with DG Assam Rifles Commendation cards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the organisation.

Earlier, in a spirited initiative to inspire the youth and build awareness about the Indian Armed Forces, 115 students (51 boys and 64 girls) from Holy Cross School, Kumarghat, spent an enriching and memorable day at the Assam Rifles Shoorveer Battalion in Radhanagar under the outreach program "A Day with Company Commander".

Also Read | 'Committed to Bring Significant Change in the Lives of Farmers', Says PM Narendra Modi After Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' for 6 Years.

The visit began with an introduction at the Officers' Mess, where the students were briefed on service etiquette, customs, and values upheld by the Armed Forces. The excitement peaked with a live small arms firing demonstration, followed by a hands-on weapon orientation session, which allowed students to closely observe various weapons held by the battalion.

A dog show thrilled the students, demonstrating the high level of training and discipline of the tracker dog used in field operations. The young visitors were then shown a short documentary on Assam Rifles, offering insights into its legacy, operational duties and vital role in the Northeast.

The tour continued with a visit to the Drone Lab, showcasing modern surveillance technology, and the Quarter Guard, where students observed the ceremonial aspects of military life. The day concluded with a hearty lunch shared with the troops in the mess, fostering a sense of camaraderie and respect for the men in uniform.

The students returned inspired and motivated, with many expressing a strong desire to serve the nation by joining the Defence Forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)